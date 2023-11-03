Ruto Appoints, Atwoli’s Son, Safaricom CEO to Govt Roles

President William Ruto has appointed COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a gazette notice dated October 17, Lukoye will serve in the position for a period of three years.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act and Paragraph 6 (1) (a) of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital Order, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint– Lukoye Atwoli (Prof.) to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, for a period of three years,” the notice read.

President Ruto also appointed Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa to be the Chancellor of the Meru University of Science and Technology, for a period of five years, with effect from the 1st November 2023.

Lucas Mogoa was appointed as a member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee, for a period of three years, with effect from the 3rd November, 2023.

Ruto further appointed Sophia Abdi Noor to be the Chairperson of the National Council for Children Services, for a period of three years, with effect from the 3rd November 2023.

In other appointments, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u named Peter Kibet Koech to be a member of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, for a period of three years, with effect from November 3, 2023.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki appointed Benson Logiel Lokwang to be a member of the Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board, for a period of three years.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha appointed Erneo Nyakiba (Dr.) to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, for a period of three years, and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu named Daniel Muchiri Muriuki to be a member of the Council of the Multimedia University of Kenya, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 3rd November, 2023.