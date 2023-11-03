Connect with us

Ruto Appoints, Atwoli’s Son, Safaricom CEO to Govt Roles

unnamed (1)

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has appointed COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a gazette notice dated October 17, Lukoye will serve in the position for a period of three years.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act and Paragraph 6 (1) (a) of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital Order, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint– Lukoye Atwoli (Prof.) to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, for a period of three years,” the notice read.

President Ruto also appointed Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa to be the Chancellor of the Meru University of Science and Technology, for a period of five years, with effect from the 1st November 2023.

Lucas Mogoa was appointed as a member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee, for a period of three years, with effect from the 3rd November, 2023.

Ruto further appointed Sophia Abdi Noor to be the Chairperson of the National Council for Children Services, for a period of three years, with effect from the 3rd November 2023.

In other appointments, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u named Peter Kibet Koech to be a member of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, for a period of three years, with effect from November 3, 2023.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki appointed Benson Logiel Lokwang to be a member of the Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board, for a period of three years.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha appointed Erneo Nyakiba (Dr.) to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, for a period of three years, and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu named Daniel Muchiri Muriuki to be a member of the Council of the Multimedia University of Kenya, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 3rd November, 2023.

