Ruto Appoints Former Chief Justice David Maraga To Chair Task Force on Police Welfare Review

President William Ruto has appointed former Chief Justice David Maraga to chair the taskforce reviewing police welfare.

In a gazette notice released on Wednesday December 21, the Head of State published a 23 member team to identify and recommend legal, administrative and institutional reforms in the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service for effective service delivery.

The team includes Carole Kariuki who is the Vice Chairperson, Moffat Muriithi Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni, Roseline Odede, Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura and Albert Mwenda.

Others are Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Capt. (Rtd.) Simiyu Werunga (Dr.), Mutuma Ruteere (Dr.), Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed, Sammy Chepkwony and Khadija Mire.

The taskforce will analyze and recommend improvements to the terms and conditions of service, as well as other reforms for NPS and KPS members.

The team will recommend a review of police officer pay as well as new and applicable allowances that will improve the professionalism, efficiency, and effectiveness of the NPS and KPS at the end of the review.

“The objectives of the task force are to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).” the notice read in part.

Members will also evaluate the current medical program for the NPS and KPS and provide recommendations for thorough reform or change to improve it.

The team will review and recommend the formation of funds or schemes to accommodate for loss of life or injuries in the line of duty, as well as terminal illness to care for NPS and KPS officers’ dependents, on police officers’ mental health and legal administrative framework.

“The term of the task force is a period of 90 days with the effect from the date of this notice. The Secretariat of the task force shall be at the Ministry of Interior and National administration,” The notice added.

