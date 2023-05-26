Ruto Appoints Former MP Who Who Sold Him Taita Taveta Land

President William Ruto has appointed former former Taita Taveta Member of Parliament Basil Criticos as the Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board.

According to a gazette notice dated May 22, the appointment was made in line with the Kenya Trade Network Agency Order, 2010, and section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act.

“President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Basil Criticos to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board, for three years. Gazette Notice No. 10612 of 2021 is revoked,” the gazette noted.

He will serve in the position for a period of three years with effect from May 26, 2023.

Criticos stated last year that he sold 2,536 acres of land in Taita Taveta’s Mata region to President William Ruto in 2017 when he was serving as the deputy president.

Ruto on his part stated that Criticos gave him the land after assisting him in resolving a debt owed to the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) by the tycoon.

“I am also a Mata elder because I helped the former Taveta MP to settle his loan at AFC and he gave me a portion of land,” Ruto revealed.

In other appointments, Ruto picked Ann Wambui Njuguna to be the Chairperson of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board for a period of three (3) years, with effect from May 26, 2023.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu appointed Timothy Kimathi and Anthony Kiprono, to be members of the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from May 26, 2023.

Florence Wangui was appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Investment Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from May 26, 2023 by Industry CS Moses Kuria.

