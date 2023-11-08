Ruto Confidant Encourages Him To Make More Foreign Visits

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has urged President William Ruto to continue with his international visits.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 8, the National Assembly stated that the President is the chief diplomat and should travel to tap into more economic opportunities for Kenyans.

“The president is our diplomat number one and our top ambassador. And I want to encourage him to continue traveling the world. Look for opportunities for Kenyans,” said Ichung’wah.

He added, “ As I encourage the president, honorable speaker, you can see the tens of heads of governments and states who are also paying homage and visiting our country today, exporting the opportunities that his excellency William Ruto has been able to identify and get into bilateral engagements with other heads of states and governments around the world.”

Ichung’wah’s remarks come days after Ruto fired back at critics over the numerous foreign trips.

Speaking on Sunday, October 29 during a church service in Nandi County, Ruto said he is the country’s chief ambassador and the trips abroad are for the benefit of Kenyans.

“There are those who say I am flying out a lot, but they forget I’m the country’s chief ambassador and I have to look for job opportunities for Kenyans,” said Ruto.

The President also revealed that he will be going back to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the next three weeks to unlock more investment and employment opportunities.

“When I was recently in China, President Xi Jinping welcomed us and said China will help Kenya. He made my work there easier,” Ruto said.

The Head of State has made 38 foreign trips since he came to power in September 2022. He has however cut down his travel budget by Ksh 11 billion to avoid wastage of taxpayers’ money.

