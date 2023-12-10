Ruto CS Heckled By Mourners Over Cost Of Living

East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development CS Peninah Malonza was on Saturday heckled at while addressing mourners during the burial of Musungu Kyumbe in Kitui East.

Malonza was heckled after she said President William Ruto was doing everything to address the high cost of living in the country, a statement that angered the mourners.

“The cost of living is very high, even the President understands that. That is why you see him going abroad to borrow money because we found empty coffers. But he is making sure that the cost of living will go down,” The EAC CS said before she was heckled.

Malonza asked the locals to allow her to finish her speech so that she can leave the podium.

“My friends, kindly allow me to finish what I want to say. Let me finish so that you do not snatch this microphone from me,” said CS Malonza.

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who also attended the funeral expressed disappointment over the high cost of living noting that most parents will struggle to send their children back to school in January next year.

Ngilu urged CS Malonza to tell President Ruto that Kenyans are suffering over the high cost of living.

“I was a CS like you and please when you sit in that Cabinet, you are a woman, tell President Ruto people are suffering to the extent of walking barefoot,” Ngilu told Malonza.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, on his part, observed that Kenya does not resemble a country that has been self-governing for the last sixty years.

Malonza is the third CS to be heckled in recent weeks after Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Energy CS Davis Chirchir.

