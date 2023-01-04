Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Explains Why He Removed Electricity Subsidies

By

Published

20230101 124015

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has stated that he moved to remove the electricity subsidy because it was unsustainable. 

Speaking during a roundtable interview with media houses on Wednesday January 4, President Ruto stated that the subsidy was benefiting a few people.

“Power subsidies were politically-motivated to make Kenyans vote a certain way [in the August 9, 2022 presidential election]. There was no economic sense in it. Some Sh25 billion was being spent on fuel and power subsidies monthly. We did not have the money to cater for the subsidies; we were borrowing it locally or externally,”

“The subsidies were benefiting only a few people, and Kenyans were still experiencing a high cost of living,” he stated. 

The Head of state nonetheless pledged to review electricity tariffs in March 2023.

“The price of electricity production is determined by several stakeholders, including the private sector. In March 2023, we’ll sit down and review the tariffs so that power becomes more affordable.” said Ruto. 

 

More to follow…..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019