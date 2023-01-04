Ruto Explains Why He Removed Electricity Subsidies

President William Ruto has stated that he moved to remove the electricity subsidy because it was unsustainable.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with media houses on Wednesday January 4, President Ruto stated that the subsidy was benefiting a few people.

“Power subsidies were politically-motivated to make Kenyans vote a certain way [in the August 9, 2022 presidential election]. There was no economic sense in it. Some Sh25 billion was being spent on fuel and power subsidies monthly. We did not have the money to cater for the subsidies; we were borrowing it locally or externally,”

“The subsidies were benefiting only a few people, and Kenyans were still experiencing a high cost of living,” he stated.

The Head of state nonetheless pledged to review electricity tariffs in March 2023.

“The price of electricity production is determined by several stakeholders, including the private sector. In March 2023, we’ll sit down and review the tariffs so that power becomes more affordable.” said Ruto.

More to follow…..