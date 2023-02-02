Connect with us

Politics

Ruto fires Uhuru ally from water agency

By

Published

bogo
bogo

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally Omar Boga as Coast Water Works Development Agency board chairman.

In the changes captured in a gazette notice dated February 1, 2023, Ruto revoked the appointment of Mr Boga and replaced him with Daniel Katama Mwaringa, who will now serve as the agency’s board chair for one year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 66 (1) (a) and (b) of the Water Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint — (i) Daniel Katama Mwaringa, as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Coast Water Works Development Agency, with effect from the 1st February, 2023, up to 25th February, 2024,” the notice read.

Hafswa Abdalla Dele, Judith Wabosha Mwamburi, Mohamed Masoud Mwahima have also been appointed as board members of the agency, effective February 1, 2023, up to July 4, 2025.

“The appointments of Omar Boga, Col. (Rtd.) Hussein Ahmed Farah, Rehana Ismail, Abdul Timimi, and Joseph Charo Kambi are revoked.”

Mr Boga was to serve a three-year term and was appointed the Agency board chairman on February 26, 2021.

The position fell vacant in 2020 following the death of former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd.

