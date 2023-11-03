Ruto Goes After Company  Owned by  Powerful Individual After Receiving Text Message From Kenyan

President William Ruto on Friday Ordered the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga to go after a company owned by a senior member of the society.

Speaking during the KRA Taxpayers Day in Mombasa County, Ruto revealed he received a text message from a Kenyan claiming that the company was yet to pay taxes.

The President went on to say that company owners were threatening and intimidating KRA officials.

“I got a very interesting message yesterday from a patriotic whose saying look there is this company here who don’t pay tax and they threaten people because it belongs to some senior people,” Ruto revealed.

The Head of State noted that he forwarded the company to the KRA boss and directed him to track the company and ensure it pays taxes.

“I sent the contact to the KRA Commissioner General and I told him however big, senior and powerful the owners of that company are, they must pay tax like all other Kenyans,” said Ruto.

He further warned leaders and officials in powerful positions against evading to pay taxes.

“Nobody should threaten KRA using their positions, connections and power for them to avoid paying tax. We must all pay tax and once we have paid let us demand from the government that our taxes are used in a proper manner,” Ruto continued.

Additionally, he vowed to be ruthless on those who will squander taxpayers’ money regardless of their ranks and affiliations.

“I recognize the cardinal obligation of government to utilize all revenues prudently and efficiently in the service of our citizens. This commitment stands and we are committed to doing so with maximum transparency and accountability,” he said.

Also Read: Kagame Follows President Ruto’s Footsteps On Removing Visa Restrictions