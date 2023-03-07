Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Government To Go After Uhuru’s Men Who Stole Billion Before Handing Over Power

By

Published

cleophas malala 1

cleophas malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala has stated that former government officials said to have looted the public coffers will be named and prosecuted in the coming days. 

Speaking on Monday night during an interview with NTV, Malala said the ‘well-known’ individuals are going to be arrested once Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes the report public. 

“Once they are made known we shall go after them, we are not just revealing who they are, they are going to be arrested. 

“Even if they run or hide that money because we know some have started panicking we shall not spare them” said Malala. 

DP Gachagua on Sunday vowed to name the particular state officials who allegedly stole billions before handing over power. 

“These people robbed the nation. In the next few days I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know.

“At the police air wing in Wilson Airport is where money was being brought in sacks, packed into the planes, and taken to different homes,” Gachagua stated. 

According to Gachagua, the officials raided the government coffers as the Supreme Court case against their victory was going on.

“When they saw the election is not in their favor they looted public money with sacks. They knew the case would not amount to anything it was just there to allow them to steal and then go,” said Gachagua.

He added, “Even the petition they took to Supreme Court was forced on ‘mzee wa maandamano’ to allow them room to steal money while the court was listening to the case between the time IEBC announced William Ruto as President and the day he was sworn in they looted more than Ksh.24 billion.”

Also Read: Gachagua Reveals Plan To End Uhuru & Raila Businesses Monopoly

