Politics

Ruto Government Warned Against Importing GMOs From US, Told What Will Happen in European Markets 

By

Published

Ekuru Aukot

Ekuru Aukot

Third Way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has warned President William Ruto against aligning himself with the United States of America

In a statement on his social media pages the former Presidential candidate claimed that Kenya risks losing its European market over the planned importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) crops from the US.

“Most of our tea, coffee, fruits, vegetables, and flowers are exported to Europe and not to the US.  Many Europe nations have totally banned GMOs.

“There is a real danger that Europe may ban Kenya’s farm exports with our planned imports of the American GMO maize,” Aukot claimed.

Aukot also asserted that US billionaire Bill Gates toured the country this week to promote American GMOs. 

” This is not a coincidence. The recent Visit by Bill Gates to the State house followed by a rapid decision to import GMO maize to Kenya is troubling, especially as the maize from Kitale has not been exhausted or indeed the maize from Tanzania.” 

“Gates is a product of the American Industrial Chemical Military complex that controls big businesses globally.   By imposing GMO foods/seeds to Kenya the risk of cross pollination with other plants and crops is very high.” He added. 

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina echoed Aukuot’s remarks and cautioned Kenyans against allowing GMO maize in the country.

“Dear Kenyans, do not allow GMO maize into this country! If a CS can say they have deliberately decided to allow GMO into the country to kill people, should we really fall into their trap? This is absolutely ludicrous!” The Second term Senator lamented. 

Ruto ally and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has also opposed the importation of GMOs 

“Our Rift Valley farmers are currently harvesting maize. The importation of maize should stop until government has mopped up all this year’s crop to avoid lowering prices,” the vocal politician said.

Also Read: Ruto Breaks Silence On Plan To Abolish His Term Limit, Tells Mps To Do This

