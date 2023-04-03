Ruto has not met or spoken to Raila – Ichung’wah says

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has come out to refute the rumors that President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have met or spoken recently.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ichung’wah stated that the bi-partisan approach being taken is not related to the handshake deal and that they are only focusing on the interests of the country above partisan issues.

Ichung’wah’s statement came just a day after President Ruto urged Raila to call off the demonstrations to pave way for talks. However, Ruto was categorical that the talks must be based on sincere deliberations anchored on the rule of law.

On his part, Raila welcomed the call by the president and urged that the process should start as early as the following day. He also promised that they would engage in the talks without any form of corruption.

The recent developments have been commended by various leaders and organizations, including the SUPKEM, US, and IGAD, as well as Kenyans at large.

The statement by Ichung’wah comes amid mounting pressure from the public and various stakeholders for President Ruto and Raila to find a lasting solution to the political stalemate in the country.

The demonstrations by the opposition have been marred by violence and loss of lives and property.

The bi-partisan approach being taken by the two leaders is seen as a positive step towards finding a solution to the issues affecting the country. It is hoped that the talks will be sincere and based on the interests of the country and its citizens.