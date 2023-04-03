Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto has not met or spoken to Raila – Ichung’wah says

By

Published

FB IMG 1665582084743
Kimani Ichungwa

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has come out to refute the rumors that President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have met or spoken recently.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ichung’wah stated that the bi-partisan approach being taken is not related to the handshake deal and that they are only focusing on the interests of the country above partisan issues.

Ichung’wah’s statement came just a day after President Ruto urged Raila to call off the demonstrations to pave way for talks. However, Ruto was categorical that the talks must be based on sincere deliberations anchored on the rule of law.

On his part, Raila welcomed the call by the president and urged that the process should start as early as the following day. He also promised that they would engage in the talks without any form of corruption.

The recent developments have been commended by various leaders and organizations, including the SUPKEM, US, and IGAD, as well as Kenyans at large.

The statement by Ichung’wah comes amid mounting pressure from the public and various stakeholders for President Ruto and Raila to find a lasting solution to the political stalemate in the country.

The demonstrations by the opposition have been marred by violence and loss of lives and property.

The bi-partisan approach being taken by the two leaders is seen as a positive step towards finding a solution to the issues affecting the country. It is hoped that the talks will be sincere and based on the interests of the country and its citizens.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019