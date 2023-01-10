Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

‘Ruto is Done With You’ Jeremiah Kioni Slams DP Gachagua Over His Utterances 

By

Published

f5a59f61a5d58487

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his current running of affairs in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nyahururu, the former Ndaragwa MP claimed that Gachagua is sabotaging Ruto’s government adding that the two will fall out in the coming days.

“As for Gachagua, the die is cast, and William is done with you, if he had any respect for you, he would not be moving you from one office to another, he would not be using you as the cannon because your mouth has a loose cannon,” 

 “He (Gachagua) has been used, his mouth is the weapon to eat others. As you go down, leave the Kikuyu community alone, don’t go down with it,” Kioni stated.

He noted that the DP is being used by the government to perpetrate attacks on the opposition and those against the State.

“Gachagua has said he will go for the so-called cartels, people who served the Jubilee government. That vindictive approach is the perpetuation of a political agenda. If it is a real criminal thing, then they should allow the institutions set in the Constitution to perform their work,” Kioni said.

40941bd4940a9b1b

His remarks come a day after President William Ruto reorganized his government and gave the DP and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi new roles. 

Gachagua was assigned to take charge of the coffee sector reforms in the country and also head the Nairobi River Commission. 

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi on the other hand was assigned to assist the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

The Head of state also transferred the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Transport.

Also Read: ” Stop Attacking Me in Public” Governor Sakaja Tells Gachagua

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019