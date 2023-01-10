‘Ruto is Done With You’ Jeremiah Kioni Slams DP Gachagua Over His Utterances 

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his current running of affairs in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nyahururu, the former Ndaragwa MP claimed that Gachagua is sabotaging Ruto’s government adding that the two will fall out in the coming days.

“As for Gachagua, the die is cast, and William is done with you, if he had any respect for you, he would not be moving you from one office to another, he would not be using you as the cannon because your mouth has a loose cannon,”

“He (Gachagua) has been used, his mouth is the weapon to eat others. As you go down, leave the Kikuyu community alone, don’t go down with it,” Kioni stated.

He noted that the DP is being used by the government to perpetrate attacks on the opposition and those against the State.

“Gachagua has said he will go for the so-called cartels, people who served the Jubilee government. That vindictive approach is the perpetuation of a political agenda. If it is a real criminal thing, then they should allow the institutions set in the Constitution to perform their work,” Kioni said.

His remarks come a day after President William Ruto reorganized his government and gave the DP and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi new roles.

Gachagua was assigned to take charge of the coffee sector reforms in the country and also head the Nairobi River Commission.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi on the other hand was assigned to assist the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments.

The Head of state also transferred the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Transport.

Also Read: ” Stop Attacking Me in Public” Governor Sakaja Tells Gachagua