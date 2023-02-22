Connect with us

Politics

Ruto is Planning To Extend His Presidential Term Limit – Jeremiah Kioni

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now claims that President William Ruto is seeking to amend the Constitution to extend his term limit.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Tuesday February 21, Kioni alleged that Ruto’s inroads into the opposition is a plan to have a supermajority in Parliament to ease the path for Constitutional amendment.

“They will amend the law from the floor of the House to remove the term limit and there will not be room for a referendum. We will all be left running to courts to challenge that amendment.

“They gave this hint when they first came to power. That is why Ruto wants to achieve an absolute majority by all means so as to effect the amendment through parliament.” Kioni stated. 

According to Kioni, the Jubilee Party’s divisions since its National Executive Committee (NEC) dismissed him, National Vice-Chairman David Murathe, and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi are the latest in a series of attempts to steal control of the party away from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ruto has been trying to wrestle the party away from Uhuru (Kenyatta) since 2021. They tried forming Jubilee Asili, but it wasn’t successful. This one too will not be successful.” He said. 

Kioni on Tuesday asked for a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to be held on March 24 and 25, in order to handle a multitude of issues, including accepting and welcoming newly elected leaders in the August 2022 General Election.

He also stated that the NDC will purge all legislators who have committed loyalty to other political parties and replace them.

“If there are members who have pledged allegiance to other political parties, then we will be seeking to fill up their slots,” he said.

The Jubilee leadership wrangles come as the majority of elected members in Parliament have denounced themselves from Azimio in favor of President William Ruto. 

Also Read: Ruto Breaks Silence On Plan To Abolish His Term Limit, Tells Mps To Do This

