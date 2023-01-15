Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto is the Man Who Will Unify Kenya – Mutahi Ngunyi

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has opined that President William Ruto will unite Kenyans.

In a statement on Saturday, January 14, Ngunyi said that President William Ruto’s warm reception in Nyanza shows that he is ready to unite the country.

“Maybe, just maybe, Ruto is the man who will unify the country. His reception in Nyanza, the enemy territory is telling and maybe I am wrong. But from what I am seeing, I do not choose to be right. At least for now,” he said.

This comes after the Head of state traversed Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Siaya Counties to launch development projects.

President Ruto on Friday, launched the first phase of the affordable housing construction project in Homa Bay, commissioned the newly constructed Homa Bay Municipal market, and officially opened an administration and lecture hall block at Tom Mboya University.

He promised the region a bag of goodies and pledged to complete projects initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta including constructing a new pier and a fish processing plant.

FB IMG 1673690547836

File Image of President Ruto in Homa Bay

On Saturday, Ruto toured Bondo, Siaya County on his second-day visit to the Nyanza region and launched the Blue Economy research hub at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of science and technology.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga who is also the brother to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga welcomed Ruto to the area.

The Head of State then graced the homecoming ceremony of ICT CS Eliud Owalo and promised to work with leaders across the political divide.

“Don’t wait for another government. This is the government of Kenya. The 2027 General Election will come but elected leaders have a responsibility to deliver on what they promised Kenyans,” he said.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Sends Message To Ruto Over Nyanza Trip

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019