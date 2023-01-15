Ruto is the Man Who Will Unify Kenya – Mutahi Ngunyi

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has opined that President William Ruto will unite Kenyans.

In a statement on Saturday, January 14, Ngunyi said that President William Ruto’s warm reception in Nyanza shows that he is ready to unite the country.

“Maybe, just maybe, Ruto is the man who will unify the country. His reception in Nyanza, the enemy territory is telling and maybe I am wrong. But from what I am seeing, I do not choose to be right. At least for now,” he said.

This comes after the Head of state traversed Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Siaya Counties to launch development projects.

President Ruto on Friday, launched the first phase of the affordable housing construction project in Homa Bay, commissioned the newly constructed Homa Bay Municipal market, and officially opened an administration and lecture hall block at Tom Mboya University.

He promised the region a bag of goodies and pledged to complete projects initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta including constructing a new pier and a fish processing plant.

On Saturday, Ruto toured Bondo, Siaya County on his second-day visit to the Nyanza region and launched the Blue Economy research hub at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of science and technology.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga who is also the brother to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga welcomed Ruto to the area.

The Head of State then graced the homecoming ceremony of ICT CS Eliud Owalo and promised to work with leaders across the political divide.

“Don’t wait for another government. This is the government of Kenya. The 2027 General Election will come but elected leaders have a responsibility to deliver on what they promised Kenyans,” he said.

