Ruto Leaves The Country in Gachagua’s Hands As He Flies to US 

President William Ruto has left his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua incharge on the country as he jets out of the country for a special mission. 

According to a statement released on Monday December 12 by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Ruto will be out of the country for three days. 

The Head of State will attend the US-Africa Leaders Summit, where he is also expected to give a keynote speech.

“The President will deliver a statement on ‘The Future of Africa’s Trade and Investment Relations with the US’, and address the summit on partnering in Agenda 2063, and specifically on a ‘Peaceful and Secure Africa’,” the State House Statement read in part.

” The US is one of the largest export destinations for Kenyan products under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and a leading partner for Kenya’s development agenda as well as regional peace, security and multilateral cooperation.” The statement added. 

Hussein went on to say that the summit will allow African leaders to shape the continent’s partnership with the US in a variety of areas, including trade, the economy, security, and political relations.

After the meeting Ruto will meet with American President Joe Biden to discuss ways to strengthen the assistance and recovery measures offered to Africa during this period of global health pandemics and climate change.

The Kenyan president will also hold bilateral talks with President Biden’s administration on economic ties, regional peace, security, and multilateral cooperation.

“Ruto will advocate the conclusion of the Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Agreement and support African countries’ push to expand US-Africa trade relations through the renewal of AGOA,” Hussein Mohamed explained.

