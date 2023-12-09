Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Makes New Appointments To His Govt 

President William Ruto has appointed Joseph Lagat as the Chairman of the National Mining Corporation.

In a gazette notice dated December 7, Lagat will serve in the position for a period of one year. He will replace Joe Owaka Ager whose appointment was revoked. 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Joseph Lagat to be the Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation, with effect

from the 8th December, 2023 upto the 5th October, 2024. The appointment of Joe Owaka Ager is revoked,” the gazette notice read. 

Ruto at the same time reconstituted the Consolidated Bank Bank board of directors. 

The new members include; Jedidah Mwiti, Tom Kahigu, Amos Chetalam Kale, Timothy Tiampati and Kenneth Gatheru Gatithi. 

They will serve in the positions until 2nd June, 2025.

The Head of State revoked the appointments of Isaac Mulatya Muoki, David Ogega Obure, Nabila K. Mazrui, Kenneth Otiso (Dr.), George Mokua, and MaryKaren Chesang Kigen-Sorobit.

In other appointments, Chief Justice Martha Koome Bernard Ochoi as the acting Chairperson of the Water Tribunal, for a period of one year, with effect from the 11th December, 2023.

Treasury CS Nuuguna Ndung’u appointed Abubakar Ketemon Lewano to be a member of the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board, for a 

period of three years, with effect from the 8th December, 2023. 

The appointment of Allyce Kureiya Esintelle  was revoked.

Meanwhile President Ruto extended the term of the Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organizations, for a period of 90 days.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence On Bipartisan Team Final Report

