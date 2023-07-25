Ruto Pardons Former KEMRI Boss Davy Koech From 6-Year Jail Term

In a surprising and contentious move, President Ruto issued a gazette notice on July 21, 2023, pardoning a total of 37 individuals.

Among those granted clemency was former Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Director, Davy Koech.

This decision has sparked heated debates across the nation, as Koech was previously convicted on three counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property and sentenced to six years in prison in September 2021.

The case against Koech was a culmination of a long-standing investigation that revealed a series of alleged financial malpractices during his tenure as the Managing Director of KEMRI.

The charges included the fraudulent acquisition of KEMRI’s property for Ksh.800,000, and the illegal obtaining of Ksh.6 million and Ksh.12.5 million from the research institution on different occasions.

Furthermore, Koech faced additional allegations of misusing his position to corruptly transfer funds from the Vector Biological and Control Research (VBCR) account to his personal accounts.

In one particularly damning charge, he was accused of siphoning Ksh.19.3 million that had been designated for the critical Kisumu Center for Disease Control.

The announcement of Koech’s pardon has left many questioning the motives and implications behind President Ruto’s decision.

Advocates of his pardon argue that Koech has served a significant portion of his sentence and should be given a chance to reintegrate into society. They highlight his accomplishments during his time at KEMRI, which contributed to advancements in medical research and disease control in the country.

On the other hand, critics believe that granting clemency to an individual convicted of such serious financial crimes undermines the fight against corruption and sends the wrong message to the public.

They fear that it could set a precedent that deters future accountability for those in positions of power.

In addition to Koech’s pardon, President Ruto also extended pardons to 2,944 petty offenders and 2,117 long-term offenders.

This move is seen as an attempt to alleviate prison overcrowding and reduce the burden on the justice system.