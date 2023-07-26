Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Reaches Out To Raila For Talks 

By

Published

RailaRutoTears

President William Ruto now says he is willing to hold talks with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. 

Ruto in a tweet on Tuesday evening said he is ready to meet the opposition leader after he returns from his visit to Tanzania on Wednesday evening. 

“My friend Raila Odinga ,am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. Am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” Ruto tweeted. 

This comes hours after Raila claimed that mediation talks with President Ruto that were set to be mediated by Suluhu collapsed. 

Addressing the International Media on Tuesday, Raila alleged that Ruto invited Suluhu to Kenya but ended up frustrating her by delaying the meeting, forcing the Tanzanian head of state to fly back home. 

“Two weeks ago, Mama Suluhu Samia came to Nairobi to try and mediate but she was kept waiting for two days and went back,” Raila said.

“Our side was ready and available for talks but the State refused to respond.”

The former Prime Minister went on to allege that the state has also frustrated many eminent persons who have tried to meditate the opposition and the government. 

“Many eminent persons both local and international have tried to mediate between Azimio and Ruto’s side but they have been kept at bay by Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Criticizes Chebukati, Boasts of Signature Collection Numbers

