Ruto Responds To Raila Over His Frequent Foreign Visits

President William Ruto has told off ODM leader Raila Odinga over criticizing his frequent foreign visits.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Lari Constituency in Kiambu County, Ruto said he is not a tourist but a responsible leader traveling with a plan.

The Head of State emphasized that his frequent State visits are for the sake of Kenya’s growth and should not be misconstrued as luxury outings.

“You have heard that I have toured many parts of the world and I have traveled with a plan, I am not a tourist. Because for this country to change it has to be changed and that is done by thoughts and plans,” Ruto said.

He added,” For this country to develop, there must be a plan and leadership. That is why, even as we talk today, our CS for Labour is in Saudi Arabia because we want to plan on how our youth will get jobs everywhere.”

The President noted that the excursions will now see more Kenyans departing to work overseas as a result of the bilateral agreements he has been able to strike, a move he feels will help the country’s soaring unemployment statistics.

”I saw recently the leader of the opposition complaining that many youths are being sent abroad to work. Did he want them to remain here in Kenya, doing what?” Ruto wondered.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura recently justified the Head of State’s excursions, stating that they will bring substantial advantages to the country.

Raila on Friday chastised President Ruto for his foreign excursions, calling him a globetrotting leader who wastes taxpayers’ money at a time when the economy is struggling.

