Ruto Responds To Raila’s Claims That Subsidized Fertilizer Was Donated By Russia

President William Ruto has dismissed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s claim that the government’s subsidized fertilizer was donated by Russia.

Speaking on Monday at the Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi, Ruto noted that the government has distributed over 4.5 million bags estimated to be 280,000 tons.

“The chronic propagandists and those people who believe in voodoo are telling us that there were some thirty thousand tons of fertilizer I don’t know from where. I want to tell you we have deployed about 280, 000 tonnes of fertilizer about 4.5 million bags by now, and prudently using data and technology we have delivered fertilizer efficiently,” said Ruto.

He also dismissed Raila’s claims that some government officials added sand to the subsidized fertilizer to increase quantity.

“Those who are telling us that we have sold I don’t know sand is because they believe in voodoo and we believe in science, they are two different areas,” Ruto stated.

Raila on Sunday in Kisii County accused William Ruto of lying to Kenyans about reducing the cost of fertilizer to boost food production in the country.

“Ruto is lying to Kenyans that he has brought down the cost of fertilizer to help farmers. That fertilizer was given for free by the Russian government, but now he is selling it at Ksh2,500. Where does that money go?” Raila questioned.

The opposition chief went on to allege that the subsidized fertilizer has been adulterated with sand to increase its quantity and help some officials make more money from Kenyan farmers.

“They added sand to the fertiliser to increase its quantity.”

