Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Sends Emissaries to Uhuru After Kenyatta Family’s Plea

By

Published

RUTO ONGWAE DEFECTORS

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that President William Ruto sent emissaries to former President Uhuru Kenyatta following intervention from Kenyatta’s family.

Speaking at an interdenominational service in Malava, Kakamega County, Gachagua disclosed government plans to iron out contentious issues with the Kenyatta family.

The government expressed willingness to discuss working modalities and revenue remittance and property reportedly stashed abroad.

Gachagua further stated that Kenyatta’s family could call for an honest conversation, and they could discuss whether they would pay tax or not and how to go about it.

However, he reprimanded the former Head of State, directing him to stop using Azimio leader Raila Amollo Odinga to stage anti-government protests.

On Friday, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that Kenyatta’s family had sent emissaries to President Ruto for a truce.

Duale further stated that Kenyatta’s family wanted immunity against attacks, but that guarantee should also be given to ordinary Kenyans.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga refuted claims that Uhuru was funding the protests, adding that the former head of state was held up with international duties.

He also condemned the attack on his Spectre gas firm and Uhuru’s Northlands City.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019