Ruto Sends Emissaries to Uhuru After Kenyatta Family’s Plea

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that President William Ruto sent emissaries to former President Uhuru Kenyatta following intervention from Kenyatta’s family.

Speaking at an interdenominational service in Malava, Kakamega County, Gachagua disclosed government plans to iron out contentious issues with the Kenyatta family.

The government expressed willingness to discuss working modalities and revenue remittance and property reportedly stashed abroad.

Gachagua further stated that Kenyatta’s family could call for an honest conversation, and they could discuss whether they would pay tax or not and how to go about it.

However, he reprimanded the former Head of State, directing him to stop using Azimio leader Raila Amollo Odinga to stage anti-government protests.

On Friday, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that Kenyatta’s family had sent emissaries to President Ruto for a truce.

Duale further stated that Kenyatta’s family wanted immunity against attacks, but that guarantee should also be given to ordinary Kenyans.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga refuted claims that Uhuru was funding the protests, adding that the former head of state was held up with international duties.

He also condemned the attack on his Spectre gas firm and Uhuru’s Northlands City.