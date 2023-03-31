Ruto speaks out against destructive Azimio protests

Kenyan President William Ruto has condemned the violence and loss of lives that occurred during the third round of Azimio protests that took place on Thursday.

While acknowledging that the Constitution of Kenya allows citizens to hold diverse opinions, he emphasized that exercising that right should not result in disruptions to businesses and schools or destruction of property and loss of life

Ruto made the remarks during the launch of the Public Service Commission’s 2021-2022 Values and Principles Compliance Report.

Ruto’s deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, pointed out that some of the demands made by the Azimio team would require Ruto to violate the constitution he swore to protect. Among the demands are the reduction of the high cost of living, the opening of last year’s presidential election servers for audit, stopping the unilateral reconstitution of the electoral commission, and reinstatement of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Gachagua argued that the president does not have the power to reinstate IEBC commissioners or know where the election server is stored.

Ruto also spoke against the ongoing Azimio protests, labeling them post-election violence. The DP urged officers to protect life and property and allow everyone to go about their businesses without hindrance or intimidation. He also responded to the High Court ruling that temporarily barred 50 CASs he had appointed after committing to uphold the rule of law.

Ruto emphasized the importance of following the rule of law and advised public servants to be honest with their superiors when something is not possible.

During the same event, 3,902 interns joined the PSC’s internship program, and 51 civil servants graduated from the PSC’s emerging leadership fellowship program.

Ruto announced that the next intake would onboard 20,000 youths and called on the private sector to partner with the government to create more opportunities for graduates. He also advised public servants who are approaching the retirement age of 60 to give way to younger people.