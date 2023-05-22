Ruto Wants To Remove Presidential Term Limit – Raila

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has claimed that President William Ruto wants to remove the presidential term limits so that he can extend his tenure.

Speaking on Monday during the Jubilee Party NDC, Raila alleged that the schemes against the former ruling party are part of the plan by President Ruto to have Kenya Kwanza have a super majority in Parliament that will enable them to amend the constitution.

”The end game for Kenya Kwanza in its schemes against Jubilee is to give itself a supermajority in Parliament that will enable them to amend the constitution towards desired goals including the possible removal of presidential term limits,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister accused the Kenya Kwanza government of following a similar path to that of 1964, when KADU joined KANU without its members seeking a new mandate from the people.

“Kenya Kwanza is working on an arrangement similar to that of 1964 that saw KADU walk across the aisle and join KANU without its members of Parliament having to seek a fresh mandate,” Raila said.

“Kenya Kwanza wants to ensure that Jubilee as a party does not continue to exist on this side of the aisle. They want Jubilee dead the same way KADU did after which Kenya Kwanza will try to enact the train of events followed that saw Kenya become a de facto one-party democracy in 1969 before it was made a de jure one-party state in one afternoon in 1982,” he added.

The current constitution provides that a president shall serve for a maximum of two five-year terms.

A constitutional amendment to amend the presidential term limit requires the approval of 47 of the 67 senators and at least 233 members of the National Assembly.

Also Read: Why I Changed My Mind On Retiring From Politics – Uhuru