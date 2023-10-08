Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Warns Sugar Cartels Again, Vows To Go After Them

By

Published

unnamed

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has yet again fired a warning shot against barons who he accused of crippling the operations of sugar companies in Kenya,

Speaking on Sunday in Migori County, Ruto said the sugar barons have mismanaged funds at the sugar mills; which has led to the companies accumulating a debt of Ksh117 billion.

“They have been taking us to court because they are used to stealing from us. We cannot continue keeping public money in a hole. Give me a chance to deal with these culprits.

“I must be hard on these people. These people, mambo yao ni matatu. The business of taking government money to pay farmers cannot be done any more,” he stated.

The President went on to say the government will pay sugar farmers their dues by December in a move to revive the sugar sector.

“I have agreed for the last time to use taxpayers’ money to pay the farmers and the payment will be made by December but those behind this will not go scot-free, I will be tough on them,” he noted.

Ruto also said the old sugar mills will be replaced by new ones to ensure efficiency.

“We will ensure that whoever will lease these facilities, we have to agree on how we are going to have a new mill that is going to serve us better and efficiently, farmers must be paid on time and we eliminate the challenges that we have had in the past,” Ruto added.

The Head of State further said there will be a clear communication in the next three weeks on how the factories will be revived under proper management.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments To Government

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020