Ruto’s Cabinet Wont Survive For Five Years- Martin Oloo

Political Commentator and lawyer Martin Oloo has opined that President William Ruto’s Cabinet will not survive up to 2027.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Spice FM’s Situation Room morning show, Oloo predicted that Ruto will sack half of his cabinet by the next two and half years.

“In two years’ time, God willing, he would have sacked half of his cabinet. If you look at the total experience and professionalism, removing Njuguna Ndung’u and a few others, all of them combined, their experience is insignificant,” Oloo asserted.

He stated that the Head of State will soon feel the burden of some of the CSs’ incompetency and that is when the firing will start.

“The experience in the cabinet is insignificant compared to him, he is going to lead from the front until he realizes that he cannot do everything by himself and that he is carrying baggage and that is where he will fire them,” Oloo stated.

“We will have the re-election campaign starting and he will say I came in and wanted to do this but these guys that you guys gave me you know I had to deliver these promises, now I’m the real people.” He added.

According to Oloo Ruto delivered politically by awarding allies government positions but will use that as a reason to kick them out.

“He had to deliver to Meru, Western and Coast. Looking for instance at the Ministry of Agriculture, does the cabinet secretary have what it takes to deliver? Where is the track record?” He posed.

Legislators led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna had in October last year poked holes in the Ruto Cabinet, claiming that most of the appointees were incompetent.

“There are good people in Kenya Kwanza but just by the names he has proposed, it is clear William Ruto wants to run all the ministries because we know the competencies of the people he nominated,” Sifuna stated.

Also Read: Inside Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club Where President William Ruto is Holding a Cabinet Retreat