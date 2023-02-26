Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto’s Regime Making Errors and Threatening Democracy in Kenya, says Kabando

By

Published

unnamed 11

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to continue pushing for democracy and oversight of the Kenya Kwanza administration. Kabando believes that President William Ruto cannot be trusted to uphold the Constitution and warns that Ruto’s party, UDA, is overreaching and overzealous.

Kabando believes that external vigilance is necessary to ensure that Ruto and his UDA behemoth do not blatantly violate protocol and the law. He emphasizes that Kenyans should defend their basic rights, as firmly enshrined in Chapter 4 of the Constitution, and promote democracy to avoid returning to the dark past.

“If Raila Odinga dims his torch as some are wishing, Kenya will be worse off. We shouldn’t trust Ruto or his UDA behemoth to uphold democracy. Vigorous Oversight is needed,” he said on Twitter.

The former MP highlights that during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, those who criticized him were fought in ways that were never publicized. He also notes that critics later became victims, and Kenyans should be vigilant to avoid a repeat of such events.

 

Kabando praises Ruto for his untiring work and networking that resulted in the downfall of the Building Bridges Initiative. However, he notes that Ruto can be intolerant and warns that Ruto’s regime is making errors and openly threatening to muzzle Parliament, entice Judiciary, and sanitize graft, as was the case in Uhuru’s era.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019