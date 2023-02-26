Ruto’s Regime Making Errors and Threatening Democracy in Kenya, says Kabando

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to continue pushing for democracy and oversight of the Kenya Kwanza administration. Kabando believes that President William Ruto cannot be trusted to uphold the Constitution and warns that Ruto’s party, UDA, is overreaching and overzealous.

Kabando believes that external vigilance is necessary to ensure that Ruto and his UDA behemoth do not blatantly violate protocol and the law. He emphasizes that Kenyans should defend their basic rights, as firmly enshrined in Chapter 4 of the Constitution, and promote democracy to avoid returning to the dark past.

“If Raila Odinga dims his torch as some are wishing, Kenya will be worse off. We shouldn’t trust Ruto or his UDA behemoth to uphold democracy. Vigorous Oversight is needed,” he said on Twitter.

The former MP highlights that during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, those who criticized him were fought in ways that were never publicized. He also notes that critics later became victims, and Kenyans should be vigilant to avoid a repeat of such events.

Kabando praises Ruto for his untiring work and networking that resulted in the downfall of the Building Bridges Initiative. However, he notes that Ruto can be intolerant and warns that Ruto’s regime is making errors and openly threatening to muzzle Parliament, entice Judiciary, and sanitize graft, as was the case in Uhuru’s era.