Ruto’s Statement After Kenya Was Ranked Best City To Visit In 2024

President William Ruto has expressed his delight after Nairobi was ranked as the top global city destination for 2024 by Lonely Planet.

In a statement via X on Sunday, November 5, Ruto said the government’s endeavors to sell Kenya to the world are paying off.

“The world is listening. Our effort to use every local and global opportunity to profile Kenya as a competitive destination has elicited highly inspiring feedback from Lonely Planet which has recognised Nairobi as its top global city destination. We agree wholeheartedly with this assessment and positive feedback from a global authority on matters travel and tourism,” Ruto wrote.

The Head of State went on to praise the success of efforts geared at recruiting investors, entrepreneurs, and visitors to Kenya.

He also praised Nairobi, often known as the “Green City Under the Sun,” for its unique blend of worldwide cosmopolitan tendencies and rich cultural heritage, combined with a vibrant and dynamic youthful attitude.

“To be recognised as the world’s top city destination for 2024 by Lonely Planet is, therefore, direct recognition of the city’s unique confluence of global cosmopolitan trends and traditional cultural blends, with an emerging, evolving, and dynamic youthful bent and everything else in between,” Ruto stated.

Furthermore, the President stated that the award will substantially boost Kenya’s tourist sector, establishing Magical Kenya as an enticing destination for visitors seeking a memorable and immersive experience.

President Ruto also promised not to desist in marketing and promoting Kenya and Nairobi to the rest of the world, saying the country is ready to provide visitors with an unforgettable travel experience.

“We shall neither tire nor relent in performing this important duty of marketing and promoting Magical Kenya and Nairobi,” he continued.

According to the Australian-founded international travel guide, Nairobi is the best city to visit in 2024, followed by Paris (France), Montreal (Canada), Mostar (Bosnia), and Philadelphia (USA), all of which made the top five.

Furthermore, Lonely Planet named Mongolia the best nation to visit in 2024, with India, St. Lucia, Mexico, and Morocco rounding out the top five.