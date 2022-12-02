Ruto’s UDA Party Agrees to Back Azimio in the Creation of the Opposition Leader’s Office 

The UDA party has agreed to back Azimio la Umoja’s proposal to create the office of the Official Leader of Opposition.

Speaking on Thursday December 1, UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama stated that the President has always supported such a move.

“The President himself has repeatedly stated that he wants a strong opposition to check his government and as a party we share his vision. I’ve not heard of any approach to our side to support that Bill, but if that request comes to me, I will sanction it because for us to have a fair government that serves its people effectively, opposition must be allowed, and that’s democracy that we all cherish,” said Muthama.

The former Machakos Senator however stated that the creation of the office must ensure the Bill is fair and does not infringe on the rights of other office bearers.

“That office needed to be there yesterday, not even today. We are doing it too late. Those in government and opposition are in those positions by the will of the constitution,” He stated.

The proposal by the Azimio committee intends to amend Article 260 of the Constitution and include the position of opposition leader under the category of state offices.

The office will have a lot of powers, including an annual address to Parliament and leeway to nominate persons to constitutional statutory commissions. It will receive funding from the Exchequer.

“The leader of opposition shall be the candidate nominated by a political party or coalition party or coalition of political parties which secures the second greatest number of votes in any concluded presidential elections and whose political party receives at least 25 percent of all the members of the National Assembly,” the proposal reads in part.

