Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto’s UDA Party Agrees to Back Azimio in the Creation of the Opposition Leader’s Office 

By

Published

Ruto cabinet 1

Ruto cabinet

The UDA party has agreed to back Azimio la Umoja’s proposal to create the office of the Official Leader of Opposition.

Speaking on Thursday December 1, UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama stated that the President has always supported such a move. 

“The President himself has repeatedly stated that he wants a strong opposition to check his government and as a party we share his vision. I’ve not heard of any approach to our side to support that Bill, but if that request comes to me, I will sanction it because for us to have a fair government that serves its people effectively, opposition must be allowed, and that’s democracy that we all cherish,” said Muthama. 

The former Machakos Senator however stated that the creation of the office  must ensure the Bill is fair and does not infringe on the rights of other office bearers.

“That office needed to be there yesterday, not even today. We are doing it too late. Those in government and opposition are in those positions by the will of the constitution,” He stated. 

The proposal by the Azimio committee intends to amend Article 260 of the Constitution and include the position of opposition leader under the category of state offices.

The office will have a lot of powers, including an annual address to Parliament and leeway to nominate persons to constitutional statutory commissions. It will receive funding from the Exchequer.

“The leader of opposition shall be the candidate nominated by a political party or coalition party or coalition of political parties which secures the second greatest number of votes in any concluded presidential elections and whose political party receives at least 25 percent of all the members of the National Assembly,” the proposal reads in part.

Also Read: Inside Azimio’s Plan to Create a Powerful State Office for Raila Odinga

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019