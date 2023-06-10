Sabina Chege Explains Who She Lost Her Expensive Phone In Parliament

Nominated MP Sabina Chege has accused a section of Azimio MPs of stealing her phone during the melee that ensued in parliament last week.

Speaking on Friday June 9 at a coffee summit in Meru, Sabina urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to take action on the matter and help her recover the phone.

“Apart from beating me, they proceeded to steal my phone. It is an iPhone 14, and your Excellency our DP Rigathi Gachagua, I request for your intervention and support so that I can recover the phone. Those who stole the phone, please hand it back to me,” Sabina said.

The former Murang’a women rep found herself embroiled in a battle after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula refused to ratify Azimio La Umoja’s plea to remove her from the minority’s deputy whip position.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and her Kisumu West counterpart Rosa Abuyu would then go to the location where Sabina was to be ejected.

The commotion left Chege injured after she was allegedly hit with a bottle during the chaos.

Wetangula was forced to order a 15-minute break after which he suspended seven MPs from sittings, including Chege.

“The following members having flouted the Standing Orders of the House by menacing each other, shouting at the chair and making all manner of unprintable utterances, I will invoke the provisions of Standing Order 107 (a),” Wetang’ula announced.

Other MPs who were suspended include; Millie Odhiambo, Rozaah Buyu, TJ Kajwang, Fatuma Mnyazi, Catherine Omanyo and Joyce Kamene.

Millie odhiambo has distanced herself from the lost phone. In a statement on Saturday, the ODM Mo explained that she could not fight Sabina who she argues is physically fit than her.

“Surely how can I beat such a hefty woman? She is three times my size!!!! Ama mimi ni Superman/woman. Hapo kwa simu, sina simu yako Jaber,” said Millie.

