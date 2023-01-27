Connect with us

Politics

Sabina Chege leaves Raila in the cold as she speaks of Sunday's planned Jacaranda rally

Hon. Sabina Chege, Muranga Women Rep.

Former Murang’a women’s rep Sabina Chege has finally disclosed if he will attend the Azimio La Umoja demonstration set for Sunday.

Speaking on Friday at the funeral service for Jerusha Njeri, a member of her staff, Chege claimed that she had previously had an Azimio adherent position but has now modified it.

She declared that she respected the elected officials who had committed to cooperating with President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua.
“Although you know I was in Azimio, you all made your own decisions. I will cooperate with all of the elected officials because I respect them. Therefore, don’t anticipate seeing me in maandamanos since I am not that naive, “said Sabina Chege.
Chege further identified Rigathi Gachagua as the dominant figure on Mount Kenya, and she urged all mountain chiefs to unite in favor of him.
“Rigathi Gachagua serves as our nation’s head of state. We are going to support him as the regional leader in this. On Monday, we met with the president and assured him of our support, “the Murang’a MP continued.

