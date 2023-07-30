Saboti MP Urges Raila Odinga to Accept Offer in Fresh Talks, Calls on Youth to Take Charge

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has called on Azimio leader Raila Odinga to accept whatever offer may come his way during the proposed fresh talks with Kenya Kwanza.

Taking to Twitter, the MP expressed that Raila has sacrificed enough for the people of Kenya and should not hesitate to take whatever is offered to him during the negotiations.

Amisi praised Raila’s efforts, stating that he has done his best for a thankless nation and urged him to “eat thoroughly” whatever he is offered.

The MP believes that Raila has fought for various causes over the years and deserves to step back and allow others to bear the responsibility.

The talks between Azimio and the government side are set to address five key issues, including the reconstitution of IEBC, the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, the entrenchment of the constituency development fund, and the establishment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

However, the cost of living, which was part of the reasons for Raila’s call for mass street protests, was notably absent from the agenda.

Amisi emphasized that those who consider the cost of living a pressing matter should take to the streets themselves and fight for it.

He questioned the expectation for Raila, at his age, to continue engaging in street battles against policies when he has already contributed significantly to Kenya’s political landscape.

The MP suggested that Raila has created an environment for new leaders with charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to take over.

He challenged the youth of Kenya to rise to the occasion and take charge, asserting that political power is not inherited but seized in a democracy.