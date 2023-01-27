Connect with us

Politics

Sakaja accused of sending goons to attack UDA MCA

By

Published

SAKAJAAA

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Mark Mugambi now claims that his life is in danger, after he was attacked by goons while he was getting into his office at City Hall on Thursday morning.

The UDA member who had sustained some bruises on his forehead and chest told journalists that he had been tipped off about the planned attack on Wednesday evening but didn’t think it would happen.

Mugambi, also the Umoja One Ward Representative, has linked the attack to the ongoing wrangles in the assembly, where factions have emerged following political differences.

“It was about 7.30 am in the morning as I was disembarking from my vehicle when two guys known to me approached me. One hit me while the other one tore apart my shirt and took off with my smart watch,” Mugambi said.

He has since reported the incident at the Central Police station, and obtained an O.B.

According to Mugambi his two attackers were chanting ‘heshimu Governor’ as they took off.

He however stated that he will not be intimidated and that he will continue doing his oversight role.

“No amount of intimidation can stop me from doing my oversight work because the worst that can happen is killing me but I hope we don’t get there because I have a young family and alot of dependents,” he added.

