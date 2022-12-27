Sakaja Accuses Uhuru Kenyatta of Betrayal After He Helped Him Become President

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of betraying him.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Monday December 26, Sakaja stated that Uhuru backstabbed him even after he helped him ascend to power in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

The County boss however stated that he holds no grudges on the for Head of State despite what happened in the run to the August 9 general elections.

“I have no bitterness, I hold no grudge against whoever was behind it and you all know who was behind it. I miss my friend Uhuru Kenyatta as a friend, our journey was very long, politics divided us.”

I have respect for him. I remember the day we sat down and said ‘you can be president’ and I did a presentation in Muthaiga at Jomo Gecaga’s house and I was with Anne Waiguru, Anthony Kihara and a young man called Marvin,” Sakaja narrated.

The former Nairobi Senator also revealed how he and Kirinyaga Governor convinced the former President to run for the seat before the 2012 general elections.

“I had done a presentation and I had shown him the numbers, this was in 2008 or 2009, and he looked at it and asked ‘are you sure?’ He called his brother and they stood outside in the rain for an hour and he came back and said ‘you know what, I am ready.’ But in the time he had taken, Anne Waiguru and Anthoni were so upset they told him ‘my friend if you are not ready we have another candidate, this Sakaja will be our candidate’ and he said ‘No, give me my 10 years’ and it was a journey.” Sakaja revealed.

Sakaja further stated that the Kenya Kwanza’s win over Azimio in August 9 is a prove that the will of the people is powerful than that of the deep state.

“There is a deep State in terms of State craft, there are few individuals who make certain decisions, there are a few individuals who have great influence over billions and resources…what we have in Kenya despite that, the State craft can never be louder than the voice of the people,” he added.

Also Read: Why DP Gachagua Wants To Summon Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja