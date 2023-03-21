Sakaja now calls for dialogue after Raila protest

The Nairobi County government experienced a significant drop in its daily revenue collection on Monday, as anti-government protests caused the closure of several businesses.

Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that the county collected only Sh30.3 million, which is half the amount it typically collects daily. The governor urged authorities to prosecute protesters who vandalized public property during the demonstrations, calling for accountability for those caught on camera destroying infrastructure in the city center.

Sakaja also called for a truce between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He emphasized the need for leaders from both sides to engage in dialogue for the benefit of the citizens.

However, tensions between the two political factions remain high, with Odinga vowing to continue the protests on a weekly basis until Ruto addresses the demands put forward by the opposition.

The protests, which Odinga is staging to protest against the high cost of living and what he calls a ‘stolen election,’ have caused disruptions in Nairobi and Kisumu, with at least 13 police officers injured in the clashes.

The ongoing protests threaten to escalate the already tense political environment in Kenya, with fears that they could lead to further unrest and instability. As such, it is crucial for both sides to engage in constructive dialogue and find a peaceful resolution to the current impasse.