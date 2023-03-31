Connect with us

Politics

Sakaja: Political talks won’t lower cost of living

By

Published

IMG 20230329 WA0007
File image of Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has emphasized the importance of finding a lasting solution to the anti-government protests being led by the opposition in Kenya.

He dismissed the idea of engaging in talks with the opposition to address the cost of living, stating that talking alone won’t solve the issue. Instead, he called on the opposition to be patient and allow the government to implement more interventions that will lower the cost of living.

Sakaja acknowledged that President William Ruto’s government is currently dealing with several humanitarian crises, including the worst drought reported in the country for the last 40 years.

He urged the opposition to avoid causing violence, damage to property, and loss of life, noting that such actions would only exacerbate the cost of living.

The Governor expressed confidence that Kenya would overcome the current political deadlock, stating that the country had faced similar scenarios in the past.

He stressed the need for negotiations with the opposition to move forward and allow all Kenyans to continue with their daily lives.

Sakaja called for discussions with the opposition that would not necessarily involve a handshake or power-sharing but focus on finding a way forward.

He noted that Nairobi County was safe and peaceful despite being the center of the Azimio demonstrations that had paralyzed businesses in Nairobi CBD for three days last week.

