Sakaja Reveals How He Engineered Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidency Back in 2009

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed intimate details of how Uhuru Presidency was formed back in 2009.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV on Monday December 26, the Nairobi County boss narrated how they convinced the former Head of State to run for the top seat.

The former Nairobi senator revealed that the decision was made at a closed-door meeting in Jomo Gecaga’s home in Muthaiga.

“I remember the day we sat down and said ‘you can be president’ and I did a presentation in Muthaiga at Jomo Gecaga’s house and I was with Anne Waiguru, Anthony Kihara and a young man called Marvin,” Sakaja recalled.

Sakaja revealed that he did a presentation of predicted numbers, which he claims fueled President Kenyatta’s ambition.

Uhuru then called his brother Muhoho and spent an hour in the rain pondering over it as the panel awaited his confirmation.

However, the panel became impatient at times and, according to Sakaja, even considered choosing another candidate if Uhuru was not ready.

“I had done a presentation and I had shown him the numbers, this was in 2008 or 2009, and he looked at it and asked ‘are you sure?’ He called his brother and they stood outside in the rain for an hour and he came back and said ‘you know what, I am ready.’ But in the time he had taken, Anne Waiguru and Anthoni were so upset they told him ‘my friend if you are not ready we have another candidate, this Sakaja will be our candidate’ and he said ‘No, give me my 10 years’ and it was a journey.” Sakaja stated.

According to Sakaja, this was the point at which the panel decided on Uhuru’s candidacy, paving the door for the formation of The National Alliance Party, which Uhuru used to win the presidency.

He went on to say that Uhuru nearly gave up along the way, citing the historic turn of events in 2013, in which Uhuru declared his support for Musalia Mudavadi’s candidacy before changing his mind.

“I remember him having to give up and he went and picked Musalia Mudavadi to be the candidate and we said No.” Sakaja recalled.

Also Read: Sakaja Accuses Uhuru Kenyatta of Betrayal After He Helped Him Become President