Salasya Tells Off Critics Over His Climate Change Speech

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has slammed critics who chided him over his remarks on climate change.

In a statement on Tuesday, Salasya said those criticizing him should try to vie for political office, with their good mastery of English.

The Azimio MP also said that Kenyan politics is local, adding that he was not elected to talk about climate change.

“All those criticizing me on Twitter on how I responded on #spm about #climatechange wakwende Uko na kizungu Yao wasimame kura pia wawe wabunge in their constituencies.politics ni local wakwende na kizungu Yao.I was not elected to talk about climate change,” said Salasya.

The first term MP was under fire on Monday over his poor grasp of climate change matters.

In a video seen by Kdrtv, Salasya appeared to have fumbled several times while talking about the matter, a move that has triggered comical reactions on social media.

“I was in Mombasa last week, and it was so cold. I asked them, what is happening? They told me the sun has become too much and the ice is melting, and so when it melts, that thing becomes cold,” he said.

“Global climate is real and whatever people are going to be told here, if they are going to implement, well, for the sake of the country.”

Salasya was among the elected leaders who attended the Africa Climate Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday.

The summit will go on up to Wednesday September 6, 2023.

Also Read: You Don’t Deserve To Be An MP – Miguna Tells Peter Salasya