Politics

Samson Cherargei Reacts to Brookside Dairies Layoff Reports

By

Published

cherargai
cherargai

Senator Samson Cherargei of Nandi believes that Brookside Dairy’s monopoly in the milk industry is on the verge of collapsing.

The company, owned by the Kenyatta family, is reportedly facing significant losses in Uganda due to market disruptions in Kenya.

Nairobi has refused to grant permits for the export of Brookside’s products to the Kenyan market, leading to a decline in revenue and resulting in the company laying off 50% of its workforce.

In an effort to counter the adverse developments, Brookside has been exploring alternative markets and focusing on growing local sales.

However, after three months of initiatives, the company has realized that tangible results may not be achievable in the short term.

Brookside has also sought government intervention without success, as stated in a letter addressed to the Ugandan government.

Senator Cherargei reacted to this situation by asserting that Brookside’s market dominance was diminishing and that competition would soon surpass it.

He expressed satisfaction at the news, claiming that the monopoly had negatively impacted many milk cooperative societies in the country.

Cherargei further alleged that the lack of a market for Brookside products had displeased retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, insinuating that he was funding anti-government protests.

“This is what is irking uhuru to fund Tinga violent maandamanos to try and intimidate govt into giving in their family businesses and kenyans should know that Tinga/ uhuru is NOT fighting for them but for their interests of their family businesses,” he added.

The senator’s comments reflect the sentiment that the decline of Brookside’s market presence is seen as an opportunity for other players in the milk industry.

