Politics

Senator Boni Khalwale Condemns Anti-Government Protests, Calls for Constructive Engagement

By

Published

Boni Khalwale
Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has strongly condemned the anti-government protests that took place on Wednesday, describing them as “unacceptable, ungodly, and primitive.” Speaking on Citizen TV, the senator expressed the view that meaningful discussions and debates should play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s leadership.

The demonstrations, which occurred across the country, saw a significant turnout as citizens took to the streets to express their grievances and demands.

However, Senator Khalwale firmly believes that relying solely on protests is insufficient for effecting positive change. Instead, he emphasized the need for constructive engagement and dialogue to foster an environment where all voices are heard and accounted for.

According to Senator Khalwale, the protests of the previous day were an expression of frustration and discontent within society.

However, he stressed the importance of channeling energies towards constructive discussions that lead to sustainable solutions.

While acknowledging the role of protests in society, the senator argued that they should be complemented by discussions that contribute to the country’s leadership.

He emphasized the need to create an environment that encourages robust debates, respects diverse perspectives, and ultimately leads to well-informed decisions.

Senator Khalwale underscored the responsibility of leaders in fostering an inclusive society where the concerns of all citizens are given due attention.

He called on fellow lawmakers, community leaders, and citizens to actively promote a culture of dialogue, tolerance, and understanding.

 

