Senator Cherargei Terms the Azimio Kamukunji Rally as Hot Air

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has chastised Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has bashed opposition leader Raila Odinga for holding what he termed as a hot air rally.

In a statement on Wednesday December 7, the second term senator made fun of the ODM leader by claiming that his close allies, known as Mt. Kenya financiers were nowhere to be seen.

“Kamukunji Azimio-OKA rally was hot air with usual plain threats. People were a no show including financiers, Mt Kenya foundation and Uhuru,”Cherargei said on Wednesday.

Cherargei also questioned why Raila’s close allies Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Siaya Governor James Orengo skipped the event.

“If Orengo and Amollo were absent, then you can be sure that Tinga is fading like a flower in summer!” Cherargei said.

Raila officially launched the anti-Ruto rallies on Wednesday following the expulsion of the Cherera four IEBC commissioners.

According to the former premier, the Kamukunji rally marked the beginning of a series of consultations on the state of the nation.

Among the demands Raila wants the Kenya Kwanza government to do is that the Ruto government restore the defunct Kazi Mtaani Project, that President Ruto brings order within this government, especially the Cabinet, President Ruto to restore the cash transfer program, commonly known as Pesa ya Wazee and Kenya Kwanza to restore school fee subsidies that were established by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Others include; addressing the high cost of living, Civil Service Outlook, and the peoples dialogue.

The opposition coalition is set to hold another political event on December 12, 2022, at Jacaranda Grounds which will be seen as a parallel Jamhuri day event.

Also Read: Jeremiah Kioni Reveals Why Azimio Won’t Disrespect President William Ruto in their Rallies