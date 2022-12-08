Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Senator Cherargei Terms the Azimio Kamukunji Rally as Hot Air

By

Published

unnamed 4 22

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei. Image Courtesy.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has chastised Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has bashed opposition leader Raila Odinga for holding  what he termed as a hot air rally.

In a statement on Wednesday December 7, the second term senator made fun of the ODM leader by claiming that his close allies, known as Mt. Kenya financiers were nowhere to be seen. 

“Kamukunji Azimio-OKA rally was hot air with usual plain threats. People were a no show including financiers, Mt Kenya foundation and Uhuru,”Cherargei said on Wednesday.

Cherargei also questioned why Raila’s close allies Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Siaya Governor James Orengo skipped the event. 

“If Orengo and Amollo were absent, then you can be sure that Tinga is fading like a flower in summer!” Cherargei said.

Raila officially launched the anti-Ruto rallies on Wednesday following the expulsion of the Cherera four IEBC commissioners.

According to the former premier, the Kamukunji rally marked the beginning of a series of consultations on the state of the nation.

Among the demands Raila wants the Kenya Kwanza government to do is that the Ruto government restore the defunct Kazi Mtaani Project, that President Ruto brings order within this government, especially the Cabinet, President Ruto to restore the cash transfer program, commonly known as Pesa ya Wazee and Kenya Kwanza to restore school fee subsidies that were established by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Others include; addressing the high cost of living, Civil Service Outlook, and the peoples dialogue. 

The opposition coalition is set to hold another political event on December 12, 2022, at Jacaranda Grounds which will be seen as a parallel Jamhuri day event. 

Also Read: Jeremiah Kioni Reveals Why Azimio Won’t Disrespect President William Ruto in their Rallies

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019