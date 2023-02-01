Connect with us

Senator Ledama & Blogger Mutai Clash Online Over Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntuntu

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina and blogger Abraham Mutai have been embroiled in a nasty exchange on social media. 

This is after Ledama accused Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntuntu of dishing county assets to his family members.

“Instead of insulting me Abraham Mutai when I am doing my job, please log NTSA-portal, call records, and tell me who owns this vehicle. While at it ask Ole Ntutu what the heck is he doing dishing out public assets to his family members!”  Ledama tweeted. 

In a response to the tweet, Mutai fired back at Ledama while defending Governor Ntuntu. 

“Ledama, Sijui kama umekunywa Bhangi this early morning. This car belongs to Ntutu. Here is NTSA logbook. 

“For your Information, you own a Lexus S that you imported from South Africa and for three years now you have not paid stamp duty. KRA should come for you. Hypocrite. Pay Taxes.” Mutai tweeted. 

He went on to accuse the ODM senator of only being interested in fighting the Governor and blackmailing him. 

“You have conveniently cropped out the part on the logbook where the owner is clearly Stephen Ntutu. You have run out of ideas now busy fighting with darkness and ghosts. Bwana Ledama, cool down your ego. Is a shame you are now a notorious extortionist and blackmailer,” Mutai added.

Their exchange comes days after Governor Ntuntu locked Ledama out of President Ruto’s visit to Narok last weekend. 

“Hakuna kitu tutamwambia…unajua yeye (Senator Ledama Ole Kina) ni mtu wa TV, hautampata hapa kwa ground. Atakua tu huko kwa TV na social media so yeye ataomba tu huko kwa social media. Yeye aendelee afanye kazi yake ya Senate na sisi tufanye ya wananchi,” Ntutu said.

Also Read: Senator Ledama Reveals How He Was Rigged Out of State Commendation Award

