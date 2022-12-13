Senator Ledama Reveals How He Was Rigged Out of State Commendation Award

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina sensationally claimed that he was rigged out of the state commendation awards.

Speaking on Tuesday December 13, the Senator said that he had been nominated to receive the honors of the Chief of the Burning Spear due to the work he did while serving at the joint Secretariat at the National Assembly.

He however alleges that he was rigged out of the nomination list because of the incident that happened at the Bomas of Kenya where the presidential votes for the August 9, elections were being tallied.

“I was nominated to receive the honors of the Chief of the Burning Spear because of my work and my position in Parliament by the Joint Secretariat. But because of the incident at the Bomas of Kenya, a petition was engineered and I was removed,” Ole Kina said.

Olekina argued that his alleged conduct on August 15 should not be sufficient grounds to deny him the national honor, adding hat there are Kenyans who have been feted while having pending cases in court including President William Ruto.

“It then beats the question, other people have been taken to Hague like the President and he is an (EHG) Elder of the Golden Heart and (CGH) Chief of the Golden Heart,” he said.

“And in 2007 Ruto was asking the same question I am asking now bet because of being petty and letting power get into your head you know say that you will not honour him for the work.” He added.

The firebrand politician further stated that he deserves the award, noting that everyone else who has sat into his position as the deputy Minority Whip in the Senate has been honored with the same.

