Senator Orwoba Breaks Silence After Being Suspended For 6 Months

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has issued a statement after the Senate voted to adopt a report by the Powers and Privilege committee that recommended she be suspended for six months over gross misconduct.

The UDA Senator who is currently out of the country claimed she was not given a chance by the Senate to defend herself.

Orwoba had accused the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye of making sexual advances towards her, claims the Senate committee said failed to substantiate.

“Powers and Privilege committee did not invite me to give my part of the story. What they did is they charged me for complaining in retaliation. I have repeatedly asked for evidence.

“In fact, my latest one is a letter I wrote saying that Senate has to release a Travel report because it is obvious when it comes out it will not be my word against the Clerk,” she said.

Orwoba read malice into her suspension, arguing that it was improper for her ouster move to be debated in the Senate without her presence.

“What I don’t understand is Senate is aware that I am not there but they brought the motion. They knew that I would not get my 15 minutes to discuss this, and that is what is upsetting.

“Why couldn’t Senate wait until I’m back and put it on the order paper? She posed.

The nominated senator further claimed that the matter was to be settled outside parliament after her suspension motion was adjourned last month.

“When I was in parliament the motion was adjourned and I was told it would be dealt with outside parliament. I have to speak up. I’m a whistle-blower and this is what I get for it but that’s okay,” Orwoba added.

Also Read: Why Karen Nyamu & Gloria Orwoba Were Kicked Out of Parliament