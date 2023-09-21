Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Senator Orwoba Breaks Silence After Being Suspended For 6 Months

By

Published

20230921 100937

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has issued a statement after the Senate voted to adopt a report by the Powers and Privilege committee that recommended she be suspended for six months over gross misconduct. 

The UDA Senator who is currently out of the country claimed she was not given a chance by the Senate to defend herself.

Orwoba had accused the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye of making sexual advances towards her, claims the Senate committee said failed to substantiate.

“Powers and Privilege committee did not invite me to give my part of the story. What they did is they charged me for complaining in retaliation. I have repeatedly asked for evidence. 

“In fact, my latest one is a letter I wrote saying that Senate has to release a Travel report because it is obvious when it comes out it will not be my word against the Clerk,” she said.

Orwoba read malice into her suspension, arguing that it was improper for her ouster move to be debated in the Senate without her presence. 

“What I don’t understand is Senate is aware that I am not there but they brought the motion. They knew that I would not get my 15 minutes to discuss this, and that is what is upsetting. 

“Why couldn’t Senate wait until I’m back and put it on the order paper? She posed. 

The nominated senator further claimed that the matter was to be settled outside parliament after her suspension motion was adjourned last month.

“When I was in parliament the motion was adjourned and I was told it would be dealt with outside parliament. I have to speak up. I’m a whistle-blower and this is what I get for it but that’s okay,” Orwoba added.

Also Read: Why Karen Nyamu & Gloria Orwoba Were Kicked Out of Parliament

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020