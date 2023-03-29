Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Senator Sifuna released on bail, to face charges of unlawful assembly

By

Published

sifunabeef
sifunabeef

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his alleged involvement in unlawful assembly during the Maandamano Monday protests on March 20. He was summoned alongside Azimio Executive Committee Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya to appear before detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit.

Mr Sifuna’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, confirmed that his client is being investigated for allegedly creating a disturbance and unlawful assembly outside KICC police station in Nairobi on March 20. The senator exercised his right to remain silent by invoking Article 49, and the police have stated that they will prefer charges of unlawful assembly.

Mr Sifuna was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and is scheduled to appear at the Kahawa court on April 5 to answer to the charges. The senator has described the charges as an attempt to intimidate Azimio leaders against participating in planned demonstrations.

The senator’s supporters have expressed their solidarity with him, describing the charges as politically motivated. They claim that the government is attempting to silence opposition leaders and stifle free speech.

The Maandamano Monday protests have been organized by the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which is a group of opposition leaders who are advocating for reforms in the country’s electoral system. The coalition has been pushing for changes to the electoral commission and the judiciary, arguing that the current system is biased towards the ruling party.

The protests have been met with a heavy police presence, and some demonstrators have been arrested and charged with various offenses. The government has defended its actions, stating that it has a duty to maintain law and order.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019