Senator Sifuna released on bail, to face charges of unlawful assembly

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his alleged involvement in unlawful assembly during the Maandamano Monday protests on March 20. He was summoned alongside Azimio Executive Committee Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya to appear before detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit.

Mr Sifuna’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, confirmed that his client is being investigated for allegedly creating a disturbance and unlawful assembly outside KICC police station in Nairobi on March 20. The senator exercised his right to remain silent by invoking Article 49, and the police have stated that they will prefer charges of unlawful assembly.

Mr Sifuna was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and is scheduled to appear at the Kahawa court on April 5 to answer to the charges. The senator has described the charges as an attempt to intimidate Azimio leaders against participating in planned demonstrations.

The senator’s supporters have expressed their solidarity with him, describing the charges as politically motivated. They claim that the government is attempting to silence opposition leaders and stifle free speech.

The Maandamano Monday protests have been organized by the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which is a group of opposition leaders who are advocating for reforms in the country’s electoral system. The coalition has been pushing for changes to the electoral commission and the judiciary, arguing that the current system is biased towards the ruling party.

The protests have been met with a heavy police presence, and some demonstrators have been arrested and charged with various offenses. The government has defended its actions, stating that it has a duty to maintain law and order.