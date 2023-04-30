Connect with us

Shakahola deaths: Ruto to appoint commission of inquiry

unnamed 1
File image of President William Ruto

The recent deaths of over 100 people in a church owned by Pastor Paul Mackenzie have raised serious concerns in Kenya. In response, President William Ruto has announced the formation of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the matter.

The commission will be tasked with establishing what led to the tragic incident and preventing similar incidents from happening again.

During a church service in West Pokot, Ruto stated that all the commissioners, security heads, investigation, and intelligence officers in the area have been transferred to pave the way for the probe.

He also mentioned his intention to meet with church leaders to form a task force that will develop mechanisms to detect individuals misusing religion.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie and televangelist Ezekiel Odera are currently in police custody in connection to the killings. Mackenzie is suspected of indoctrinating his followers into fasting to death with the belief of ascending to heaven to meet Jesus Christ.

Odera will remain in custody until May 2 when the court will rule on whether he will be detained for 30 more days to allow detectives to conclude the probe.

