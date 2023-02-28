Shock as Another State Agency Joins the Hunt for Fred Matiang’i’s Wealth Sources

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into the wealth of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i. The EACC has written to the Head of the Civil Service, Felix Koskei, requesting certified copies of Matiang’i’s declaration of income, assets, and liabilities forms for the years 2012 to 2022.

The move is based on Section 30(1)(4)(b) of the Public Officers Ethics Act, which requires public officers to declare their wealth when they take office and annually thereafter. The EACC’s request comes amid concerns about Matiang’i’s sudden rise in wealth, with some critics suggesting that he may have engaged in corrupt practices while serving as a government official.

Matiang’i served as the Interior Cabinet Secretary from 2015 to 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in Kenyan politics.