Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Shock as Another State Agency Joins the Hunt for Fred Matiang’i’s Wealth Sources

By

Published

images 3 1
Dr. Fred Matiangi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into the wealth of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i. The EACC has written to the Head of the Civil Service, Felix Koskei, requesting certified copies of Matiang’i’s declaration of income, assets, and liabilities forms for the years 2012 to 2022.

The move is based on Section 30(1)(4)(b) of the Public Officers Ethics Act, which requires public officers to declare their wealth when they take office and annually thereafter. The EACC’s request comes amid concerns about Matiang’i’s sudden rise in wealth, with some critics suggesting that he may have engaged in corrupt practices while serving as a government official.

Matiang’i served as the Interior Cabinet Secretary from 2015 to 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in Kenyan politics.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019