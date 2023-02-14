Shock as Wavinya Ndeti threatens to leave Raila’s Azimio

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has called on Raila Odinga to endorse Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027, warning that the Kamba community will withdraw its support for the ODM chief if he fails to do so.

Speaking at a public participation meeting in the Kathiani subcounty, Ndeti said that the community was tired of offering political support to Raila without his reciprocation.

“I am telling Kalonzo without fear of any contradiction that he should ask Raila to support him come 2027. Failure to do that, we will rally the entire community to withdraw its support for Raila,” Ndeti said.

Ndeti’s declaration comes just weeks after Raila, who has been actively spearheading anti-government rallies, insisted that he will not retire from politics.

Her sentiments were echoed by her deputy, Francis Mwangangi, who urged the governor to ignore critics of her working relationship with President William Ruto’s administration.

“I am in full support of the governor’s decision to work with the government because that is a sure bet to securing development projects,” Mwangangi said.

Ndeti also said that it was unfortunate that the Kamba community had been mocked for too long despite its numerical supremacy and contribution to national politics.

“The politics of this country can’t be negotiated without factoring in the Kamba community. Those peddling mockery of the community must style up and know that we are not ready to be misused,” Ndeti said.

She urged Kenyans to support and work with all the elected leaders across the country, saying that she would work with Ruto’s administration for the Machakos people’s best interests.

Raila led an Azimio political rally in Machakos county recently, which was attended by some Ukambani Wiper leaders. However, Ndeti, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, and Julius Malombe were not in attendance, as they were attending a governors’ meeting in Naivasha, Nakuru county.

Azimio criticized politicians who have shown indications of working with Ruto’s administration.