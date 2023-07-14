Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol Returns to Office Amid Mixed Reactions

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol made a sudden return to his office this afternoon, receiving a mixed reception from county staff and local residents.

The abrupt entry into the county headquarters caused a stir, with security officers swiftly locking the gates and ordering the public and media to leave the premises.

After spending approximately two hours in his office, Oduol, who has been at odds with Governor James Orengo, left the compound under tight security escort by armed police officers.

He then embarked on a tour of Siaya town, accompanied by members of the public.

Addressing the crowd at Siaya municipal market, Oduol called for peace and reconciliation, urging both himself and the governor to set aside their differences and work together to provide the best service for the residents.

He emphasized the need for unity and proposed a thanksgiving ceremony to express gratitude for his survival of the impeachment attempt.

“Mine is a call for peace and reconciliation and I want to encourage our leadership, church leaders and elders in Siaya to bring us together so that in a much accelerated basis, we are able to embark on a journey of transforming this beautiful county” said Oduol.

Recently, the Siaya governor faced impeachment by the local county assembly, but the decision was overturned by the Senat