Siaya Governor James Orengo Calls For Ruto, Raila Meeting 

Siaya Governor James Orengo has appealed to President William Ruto to have a meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday January 14 at the homecoming ceremony of ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo in Siaya County, Orengo urged Ruto to meet with Raila to foster unity in the country.

“Mr. President I ask you, not in the spirit of the handshake, but in the spirit of togetherness, to sit together on the table of brotherhood with Raila Odinga because the elections are over, for the good of Kenyans,” stated Orengo.

“I urge you to come together to move as a nation so that we don’t divide our people.” He added.

Governor Orengo also urged leaders to take the lead in uniting Kenyans, emphasizing the importance of avoiding statements that may cause division among citizens.

“I want to ask the people of Kenya [that] we are one nation and we should never build borders. Any Kenyan should be free to go to any part of this country. And leaders, if we say things the way we should say them, this country is going to be one indivisible republic that is looking to the future with optimism and vision.” Orengo noted.

His remarks come a day after DP Rigathi Gachagua revealed that the Ruto government is taking care of Raila Odinga.

“We have no problem with Baba and the election period ended. We only had a problem when looking for power. Baba is respected in our government, President William Ruto is catering for his cars and security because he is a Kenyan leader,” Gachagua said on Friday, January 13 in Homa Bay.

