Sifuna Questions Court Order That Saved Sabina Chege in Parliament 

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has claimed that the court order cited by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during his ruling in the removal of Sabina Chege as the House Deputy Minority Whip is suspicious. 

Speaking on Thursday June 8 during an interview with Citizen Tv, Sifuna said the court order was not served to the minority side thus the ruling and might be dubious since it goes against the stipulation of the Parliamentary standing orders.

“I don’t think there is a court order first of all because I have not seen it. It just doesn’t make any sense to me until I see it,” Sifuna said.

“The manner in which it was communicated, if you have a court order affecting me, you are supposed to serve me. If Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui has not seen that court order, Wetangula has not shown the minority party the order, then it is a suspicious order.”

He further questioned the legitimacy of the supposed order preventing Sabina’s removal, claiming that no court or High Court Judge of right mind would have given it because it is illegal.

“A court exercising properly its judicious mind to an application such as that, would be hesitant to issue a court order when challenging something passed a year ago,” said Sifuna.

Speaker Wetang’ula on Thursday said a court order had been issued barring Chege’s removal and therefore she will retain her position as the minority deputy whip until the order is varied or set aside. 

“Honorable members from the foregoing, my hands are tied with regard to the court order that has been brought to my attention. 

“Until and unless further information is provided that this order has been varied or set aside, the court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip,” Wetangula ruled. 

